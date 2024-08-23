Russians strike Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, killing and injuring civilians
Friday, 23 August 2024, 13:51
The Russians struck Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and injuring two others.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Occupiers struck the central part of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed."
Advertisement:
Details: At least two more people were injured. Emergency services continue to inspect the site.
Support UP or become our patron!