Tetyana OliynykFriday, 23 August 2024, 13:51
Russians strike Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, killing and injuring civilians
Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Photo: Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians struck Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two people and injuring two others.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Occupiers struck the central part of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. Unfortunately, two civilians were killed."

Details: At least two more people were injured. Emergency services continue to inspect the site.

