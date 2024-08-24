All Sections
Russians bombard Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, wounding woman – photo

Anastasia ProtzSaturday, 24 August 2024, 08:19
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih and Nikopol districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 23-24 August, injuring an 85-year-old woman. 

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration  

Quote: "The enemy shelled Zelenodolsk hromada in Kryvyi Rih district with artillery. An 85-year-old woman was injured. There was a fire. A private house was damaged. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians also used artillery and drones to attack Nikopol district. The town of Nikopol itself, as well as Marhanets and Pokrov hromadas came under fire. The Russians destroyed a house, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline.

