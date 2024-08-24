Over 130 Russian UAVs of various types attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast in one day

Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Fedorov on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked nine settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 300 times during the past day, including launching 132 drones of various modifications.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: ""[A total of] 132 drones of various modifications attacked Bilenke, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka."

Details: Fedorov also reported that the Russians conducted 164 artillery strikes on the territories of Bilenke, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

In addition, four multiple-launch rocket system attacks targeted the settlements of Huliaipole and Robotyne.

"We received 17 reports on destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. There were no casualties among civilians," he added.

