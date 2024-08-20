All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike children's café in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one child killed – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 20 August 2024, 20:02
Russians strike children's café in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one child killed – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a children’s café in the settlement of Malokaterynivka. Photo: National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian attacked a children’s café in the settlement of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 20 August. One child was killed, three children and an 18-year-old girl were wounded in the attack.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Three children have been injured; one of them is in a critical condition. That is the result of a Russian attack on Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Advertisement:

The enemy hit a children’s café."

Update: According to the police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four children aged 11, 14, 15 and 17 were injured in the attack, as well as an 18-year-old woman. The projectile (the type is being determined) landed near a retail kiosk at around 17:45.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a children’s café in the settlement of Malokaterynivka
Photo: National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a children’s café in the settlement of Malokaterynivka
Photo: National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Quote: "A 15-year-old boy was brought unconscious to the regional clinical hospital; medics performed resuscitation procedures. The other victims are stable."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a children’s café in the settlement of Malokaterynivka
Photo: National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on a children’s café in the settlement of Malokaterynivka
Photo: National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Updated at 20:55: The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the 15-year-old boy had died during resuscitation.

Support UP or become our patron!

childrenZaporizhzhia Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision

Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack

Russians hit Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant, damage reported

Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack

Explosion rocks one of Russia's largest refineries: fire breaks out

Oil and gas drilling platforms catch fire in Black Sea – media

All News
children
"The first thing they asked for was to taste Ukrainian ice-cream": 6 children evacuated from occupied part of Kherson Oblast
Ukrainian police to investigate parents refusing to evacuate children from Donetsk Oblast
Eight more Ukrainian children brought home from Russia and occupied territories
RECENT NEWS
18:27
7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
17:47
UK Ambassador says Russian airstrikes will not succeed against Ukrainians' iron will
17:42
Lithuania and Taiwan help restore kindergarten destroyed by Russians in Kyiv Oblast
17:40
Macron on detention of Telegram app founder Durov: It is in no way a political decision
17:26
Over 100 combat engagements across war zone since day began: Russians mount almost 40 attacks on Pokrovsk front
17:17
4 people injured in Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast, among them children – photos
16:57
Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant suffers no major damage in morning Russian attack
16:43
Poland did not shoot down air object flying from Ukraine due to bad atmospheric conditions
16:19
EU Ambassador urges Kyiv's allies to provide Ukraine with more aid defence after massive Russian attack
15:59
IAEA mission to visit Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on 27 August
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: