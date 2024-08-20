Russians strike children's café in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one child killed – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a children’s café in the settlement of Malokaterynivka. Photo: National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian attacked a children’s café in the settlement of Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 20 August. One child was killed, three children and an 18-year-old girl were wounded in the attack.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Three children have been injured; one of them is in a critical condition. That is the result of a Russian attack on Malokaterynivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The enemy hit a children’s café."

Update: According to the police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four children aged 11, 14, 15 and 17 were injured in the attack, as well as an 18-year-old woman. The projectile (the type is being determined) landed near a retail kiosk at around 17:45.

Quote: "A 15-year-old boy was brought unconscious to the regional clinical hospital; medics performed resuscitation procedures. The other victims are stable."

Updated at 20:55: The Zaporizhzhia Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that the 15-year-old boy had died during resuscitation.

