Russian attack on children's café in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 20 August: 6 children in hospital, 2 in serious condition

The aftermath of the Russian attack on a children’s café in the settlement of Malokaterynivka. Photo: National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Six children aged 11-17 who were injured in the Russian attack on the village of Malokaterynivka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) on 20 August are in hospital.

Source: Yurii Borzenko, Chief Physician of Zaporizhzhia Children's Hospital, in a comment to Radio Liberty

Quote: "Three children are in hospital with concussion of moderate severity without blast injuries. One girl is here with mine-blast damage to the soft tissues of her left shoulder. She had a surgery today, she is conscious and talking now. And one more child has neurosurgery and is in the operating room now."

Details: Borzenko said that the two boys were in serious condition, as there was a suspicion of spinal cord damage.

"We can't say now whether it is spinal cord damage or a bruise. The fragments were removed and only time will tell how the spinal cord functions," Borzenko explained.

Background:

On 20 August, Russian forces bombarded a children's café in Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration said that a 14-year-old boy was killed, and six other children were injured – boys aged 17, 16, 15 and 14, and girls aged 10 and 11. Three adults, aged 18, 28 and 45, also sustained injuries.

