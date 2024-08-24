All Sections
Whatever enemy was bringing to our land has now returned to their home – Zelenskyy on Ukraine's Independence Day

Anastasia ProtzSaturday, 24 August 2024, 09:37
Zelenskyy on Independence Day. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has greeted Ukrainians on the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's Independence Day.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "Today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And whatever the enemy was bringing to our land has now returned to their home. And the one who wanted to turn our land into a buffer zone should think about preventing his country from becoming a buffer federation."

Details: The president noted that he had recorded his 13-minute address in Sumy Oblast, near the border with Russia.  

"Sumy Oblast. Mohrytsia. The river of Psel. A few kilometres from our border.

The border between Ukraine and oppression, between life and death. The border between an independent European state and the number one terrorist organisation in the world", he said.  

Zelenskyy also stressed that Ukraine had surprised the world by launching a successful military operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, while the Russian authorities had once again demonstrated their indifference to their own citizens.

"33 years ago, Ukraine was reborn on the maps of the world, and today Ukraine wins the hearts of the entire world. It inspires us with courage. It serves as an example of how not to be afraid of Putin. And it unites the world around its Ukrainian worldview: in the 21st century, terrorists should find their reckoning in The Hague, not comfort in Valday. And no one else in the world will say: ‘Where is Ukraine?’ Because every continent now says: ‘Ukraine must win’. This fuels our independence. Our Ukraine", Zelenskyy stressed.   

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked all Ukrainians and foreigners who defend the country's independence and promised that Russia would be held accountable for attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Quote: "Ukrainians always pay back their debts. And whoever wished misery upon our land shall find it in their own home. With interest. Whoever seeks to sow evil on our land will reap its fruits on their own territory.

This is not a prophecy, not gloating, not blind revenge; it is a pattern. It is justice. A boomerang for evil." 

ZelenskyyIndependence Day
Zelenskyy
