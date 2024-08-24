All Sections
Lithuanian PM gives speech in Ukrainian on Ukraine's Independence Day, hoping for victory "with electricity, gas, and no Russians"

Ivanna KostinaSaturday, 24 August 2024, 16:28
Lithuanian PM gives speech in Ukrainian on Ukraine's Independence Day, hoping for victory with electricity, gas, and no Russians
Ingrida Šimonytė. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has vowed to continue supporting Ukraine to bring victory closer.

Source: Šimonytė in a speech given in St Sophia's Square in Kyiv, alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Lithuanian prime minister delivered her entire speech in Ukrainian.

"It is a great honour and joy for me to be here today, celebrating Ukraine's independence with the free and unbreakable people of Ukraine. Like the rest of the civilised world, I admire you and am deeply grateful, for by defending your land and statehood, you are defending us all: my homeland, Lithuania, Europe, and the entire democratic world," Šimonytė said.

The Lithuanian prime minister said she believed that the day of Ukraine's victory would come and that "we will celebrate it together in Ukrainian Crimea and free, proud Mariupol; that the Ukrainians who have found shelter in Lithuania will return home and rebuild the cities of Donetsk and Luhansk [which will become part of] the EU and NATO; that Ukrainian children will return to their homes in Sumy, Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts; and that Ukrainian defenders will return from the battlefield and captivity and be reunited with their loved ones."

Šimonytė also expressed hope that those responsible for war crimes against the Ukrainian people and state would be brought to justice.

"Lithuania has been and will be with Ukraine every step of the way. We are doing, and will continue to do, everything we can to bring victory closer, the victory of light over darkness, the victory of good over evil, the victory of free people, which we will celebrate together – with electricity, with gas and without Russians," Šimonytė stressed.

Read the greetings from the presidents of the Baltic states and many other Western leaders and ambassadors on the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

