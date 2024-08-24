Western leaders and ambassadors extend Independence Day greetings to Ukraine – videos

The flag of Ukraine flies in front of the building of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on August 24, 2023 in Kyiv. Stock photo: Getty Images

Western leaders, government members and ambassadors continue to extend their greetings to Ukraine on the occasion of its 33rd Independence Day.

Source: European Pravda

Details: From the Netherlands, greetings were recorded by Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

Quote: "Your struggle shows that independence can never be taken for granted. It is something worth fighting for. But no one can do that alone. And you don’t need to. Ukraine can continue to count on the Netherlands. Not only today, on Independence Day, but every day," stated Dick Schoof.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recorded a video greeting. The day before, the European Commission building was illuminated in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Quote: "Europe will always be at Ukraine’s side, because Ukraine is Europe. Your freedom is our freedom. Your security is our security," she said.

Quote: "No one knows better than Ukrainians that values must be defended, they must be fought for. For 10 years, Ukrainians have been resisting Russia’s aggression, defending not only Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but also our shared European values. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine and its people have been defending the freedom of all of us. The freedom of a country to make its sovereign decision, the freedom of individuals to live and define who they are," said Katarina Mathernova, the EU Ambassador to Ukraine.

Quote: "33 years ago, the Ukrainian people chose independence from the Soviet Union. Today, Ukraine is a sovereign state, standing against Russia's attempts to destroy its national and cultural identity. The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," stated the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

Quote: "We stand with you for as long as it takes with whatever it takes until victory, until a just and lasting peace," said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Meanwhile, the UK Defence Ministry urged citizens to publicly share greetings and words of support for the Ukrainians, and Defence Minister John Healey published an op-ed stating that the Kursk operation proved the feasibility of Ukraine's victory in the war.

Quote: "Your fight for freedom is a beacon of hope for all who cherish democracy. Moldova stands with you, today and always," said Moldovan President Maia Sandu.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski began his greeting with the words, "Happy Birthday, free Ukraine!"

Quote: "May your heroic defence of your borders be victorious. Poland is proud to have been the first country in the world to recognize your independence. We will continue to back you and look forward to welcoming you in the European Union," he wrote.

Austrian Ambassador Arad Benkö recorded his video greeting in Ukrainian and quoted Viacheslav Chornovil's words that "independence is not just a flag and a coat of arms, but above all, faith in oneself." He wished Ukraine a future of peace and prosperity.

Quote: "Despite the current challenges, I believe that Ukraine is stronger, more united, and confident about the direction of its future than ever before. I congratulate Ukraine and its people on its national day... Ireland will continue to stand with you in partnership and friendship. And we look forward to the day when Ukraine will win this war, rebuild, and join European Union" said Irish Ambassador Thérèse Healy.

Background:

Among the first to extend greetings were the Presidents of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as the Latvian Defence Minister.

Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv to participate in the celebrations. His arrival – despite standard security protocols during the full-scale war – was reported almost immediately.

