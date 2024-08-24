All Sections
European PravdaSaturday, 24 August 2024, 10:29
Baltic leaders greet Ukraine on 33rd anniversary of independence
On the morning of 24 August, the presidents of the Baltic states published greetings to Ukrainians on the 33rd anniversary of the declaration of independence.

Source: European Pravda 

Details: Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda recorded a short video message of congratulations addressed to the Ukrainian people and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. 

"Ukrainians, like nobody else, know the price of freedom and independence. The bravery of the Ukrainian nation in defending their country is admired by the whole world. Today, Ukraine is standing as a bastion of free and democratic Europe. Here in Lithuania, we have no doubt that Ukraine will win, that Ukraine will become a member of the EU and NATO, that Ukraine will grow and prosper", he said.

Nausėda noted that Ukraine could always count on Lithuanian support and concluded his address with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" 

The President of Estonia began his video address in Ukrainian and quoted lines from Lesya Ukrainka's work, translated as "whoever liberates himself shall be free, whoever is liberated by others captive shall remain". 

"You have proven your bravery in fight against evil. Today the whole civilised world is on your side – on the right side. We have no doubt that Ukraine will force the aggressor to make peace", said Estonian President Alar Karis. 

He also concluded his address with the words in Ukrainian: "Ukraine, we are with you forever. Glory to Ukraine!"

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs also recorded a video message. "You are a nation of bravery, strength and resolve. You keep proving that to the world over and over and again. Ukraine will prevail over the aggressor, and Latvia will stand beside you. Glory to Ukraine!" 

The greeting was also prepared by Latvian Defence Minister Andrus Sprūds, and the video was probably recorded on the evening of 23 August on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Square of Independence). 

Background: The Baltic leaders are expected to visit Moldova next week.

