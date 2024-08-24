All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Countries that allow Russian banks to open branches at risk of US sanctions – Financial Times

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 24 August 2024, 18:26
Countries that allow Russian banks to open branches at risk of US sanctions – Financial Times
Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House is warning countries that trade with Russia of the risk of being subject to secondary sanctions if they allow Russian banks to open local branches to finance the supply of goods to the Russian military-industrial complex. 

Source: Financial Times

Details: It is noted that the US actions are aimed at closing the loopholes used by the Russian Federation, in particular, finding unclear ways to pay for dual-use goods needed for weapons production. 

Advertisement:

US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said that Washington was ready to prosecute countries that allowed Russian banks to open branches in their jurisdictions to avoid Western sanctions, even if the bank itself was not under sanctions. 

Quote: "We will go after the branch they’re setting up, but also the other entities and the companies in your jurisdiction that work with them," Adeyemo said. 

In December 2023, President Joe Biden's administration issued an executive order warning foreign financial institutions that they were at risk of secondary sanctions if they conducted or facilitated transactions related to the Russian military-industrial complex. 

Advertisement:

The US Deputy Treasury Secretary also added that after large banks in China, Türkiye and the UAE refused to cooperate with Russian counterparties, the US turned its attention to smaller banks in other countries. 

Background: The US and EU are increasing pressure on Austria's Raiffeisenbank so as to weaken its ties with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAsanctions
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
USA
Kamala Harris says US will continue supporting Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression
Pentagon reveals details of new US military aid package to Ukraine
Defence industry, metallurgy, finance: US extends sanctions against Russian economic sectors
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: