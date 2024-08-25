DeepState analysts report Russian advance near 4 settlements and in 1 town in Donetsk Oblast
Sunday, 25 August 2024, 03:58
DeepState analysts updated their interactive online map of hostilities in Ukraine on the night of 24-25 August, indicating that Russian forces advanced near four settlements and in one town in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has advanced near [the settlements of] Vodiane, Marynivka, Kalynove, Orlivka and in [the town of] Novohrodivka."
