DeepState analysts report Russian advance near 4 settlements and in 1 town in Donetsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 25 August 2024, 03:58
DeepState analysts report Russian advance near 4 settlements and in 1 town in Donetsk Oblast
Photo: Screenshot from DeepStateMap

DeepState analysts updated their interactive online map of hostilities in Ukraine on the night of 24-25 August, indicating that Russian forces advanced near four settlements and in one town in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has advanced near [the settlements of] Vodiane, Marynivka, Kalynove, Orlivka and in [the town of] Novohrodivka."

warDonetsk Oblast
