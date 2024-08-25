All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Latvia tightens border control over goods from Russia and Belarus

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 25 August 2024, 13:33
Latvia tightens border control over goods from Russia and Belarus
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Food and Veterinary Service (PVS) of Latvia will conduct enhanced control of various Russian and Belarusian goods at border checkpoints, starting from 25 August.

Source: European Pravda citing Delfi

Details: The enhanced checks are carried out to limit risks to human and animal health, as well as, in the case of genetically modified organisms, to the environment.

Advertisement:

The agency noted that the decision to strengthen control was made by order of the Chief Food and Veterinary Inspector based on an assessment of the control results for the period from 1 April to 31 July 2024.

These results showed that consignments of nutrition of Russian and Belarusian origin continue to be subject to control, while concerns remain about their harmlessness, especially at the beginning of the new harvest season.

The enhanced control measures will be in place until 23 February 2025.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 8 August, Estonia introduced tighter customs controls on its border with Russia.
  • The changes apply to all border crossing points on the Estonian-Russian border – Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula.

Support UP or become our patron!

Latvia
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Latvia
Latvia and Ukraine sign memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity
Latvia to allocate 20 million euros to "drone coalition" in 2025
Ukraine's Defence Minister and his Latvian counterpart discuss Drone Coalition strengthening
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: