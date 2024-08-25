Latvia tightens border control over goods from Russia and Belarus

The Food and Veterinary Service (PVS) of Latvia will conduct enhanced control of various Russian and Belarusian goods at border checkpoints, starting from 25 August.

Source: European Pravda citing Delfi

Details: The enhanced checks are carried out to limit risks to human and animal health, as well as, in the case of genetically modified organisms, to the environment.

The agency noted that the decision to strengthen control was made by order of the Chief Food and Veterinary Inspector based on an assessment of the control results for the period from 1 April to 31 July 2024.

These results showed that consignments of nutrition of Russian and Belarusian origin continue to be subject to control, while concerns remain about their harmlessness, especially at the beginning of the new harvest season.

The enhanced control measures will be in place until 23 February 2025.

Background:

On 8 August, Estonia introduced tighter customs controls on its border with Russia.

The changes apply to all border crossing points on the Estonian-Russian border – Narva, Luhamaa and Koidula.

