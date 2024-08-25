Parts of Crimean cities left without power

Some areas in the cities of Kerch and Armiansk on the Crimean peninsula have been left without power as a result of an accident on 25 August, and Simferopol is experiencing emergency power outages.

Source: Krymenergo, as reported by Radio Liberty

Details: Krymenergo stated that the accident occurred on the afternoon of 25 August. Emergency power outages had previously been reported in other Crimean cities. Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-backed head of occupied Crimea, said they were linked to low temperatures on the peninsula.

Power should be restored by 18:30 on 25 August.

Background: A high-voltage power line connecting Ukraine and Moldova was periodically disconnected on 24 and 25 August.

