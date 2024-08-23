Russian Ministry of Transport says ferry to Crimea that sank after attack is "temporarily out of service"
Friday, 23 August 2024, 12:15
Russia's Ministry of Transport has said that the Kerch ferry crossing is "temporarily out of service" after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the ferry.
Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to the Russian Ministry of Transport
Quote: "The Kerch ferry crossing is temporarily out of service, as the consequences of the Ukrainian attack on the Kavkaz port are being dealt with."
Details: It is also reported that of the 17 people rescued from the ferry, four have been hospitalised. Another person is being searched for.
Background:
- On 22 August, a fire broke out on a railway ferry loaded with fuel in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, southwestern Russia. Russian media outlets and Telegram channels say the fire was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike.
- Later, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation reported that the ferry, carrying 30 tanks of fuel, had sunk.
- Ukrainska Pravda sources in the defence forces command reported that the Conro Trader was hit by a Ukrainian missile, most likely a Neptune.
- On 23 August, the Ukrainian Navy confirmed the destruction of the Russian railway ferry Conro Trader on 22 August.
