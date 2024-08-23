Russian Ministry of Transport says ferry to Crimea that sank after attack is "temporarily out of service"

Blaze in the Kavkaz port after the attack. A screenshot: video from Telegram channels

Russia's Ministry of Transport has said that the Kerch ferry crossing is "temporarily out of service" after the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the ferry.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to the Russian Ministry of Transport

Quote: "The Kerch ferry crossing is temporarily out of service, as the consequences of the Ukrainian attack on the Kavkaz port are being dealt with."

Details: It is also reported that of the 17 people rescued from the ferry, four have been hospitalised. Another person is being searched for.

Background:

On 22 August, a fire broke out on a railway ferry loaded with fuel in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, southwestern Russia. Russian media outlets and Telegram channels say the fire was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike.

Later, the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation reported that the ferry, carrying 30 tanks of fuel, had sunk.

Ukrainska Pravda sources in the defence forces command reported that the Conro Trader was hit by a Ukrainian missile, most likely a Neptune.

On 23 August, the Ukrainian Navy confirmed the destruction of the Russian railway ferry Conro Trader on 22 August.

