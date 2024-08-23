Satellite images show aftermath of strike on Russian Kavkaz port – photo
Friday, 23 August 2024, 12:47
Satellite images of the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a Russian ferry in the Kavkaz port in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai have been released.
Source: Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) with reference to Planet Labs images from 23 August
Details: The Planet Labs images show the destroyed ferry and several small vessels docked nearby. These vessels are said to have also been damaged as a result of the strike.
Moreover, the images show damaged infrastructure – a railway track leading to the water.
Background:
- On Thursday, 22 August, a fire broke out on a railway ferry loaded with fuel in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, Russia's southwest. Russian media outlets and Telegram channels say the fire was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike.
- Later, the operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai stated that a ferry carrying 30 fuel tanks had sunk in the port of Kavkaz after being attacked by Ukraine's Armed Forces.
- Ukrainska Pravda sources in the defence forces command reported that the Conro Trader was hit by a Ukrainian missile, most likely a Neptune.
- On 23 August, the Ukrainian Navy confirmed the destruction of the Russian railway ferry Conro Trader on 22 August.
