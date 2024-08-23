All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Satellite images show aftermath of strike on Russian Kavkaz port – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 23 August 2024, 12:47
Satellite images show aftermath of strike on Russian Kavkaz port – photo
Satellite images show aftermath of strike on Russian Kavkaz port

Satellite images of the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a Russian ferry in the Kavkaz port in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai have been released.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) with reference to Planet Labs images from 23 August

Details: The Planet Labs images show the destroyed ferry and several small vessels docked nearby. These vessels are said to have also been damaged as a result of the strike.

Advertisement:

Moreover, the images show damaged infrastructure – a railway track leading to the water.

 
The Kavkaz port in June
Photo: Telegram of Radio Svoboda

Background:

  • On Thursday, 22 August, a fire broke out on a railway ferry loaded with fuel in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, Russia's southwest. Russian media outlets and Telegram channels say the fire was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike.
  • Later, the operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai stated that a ferry carrying 30 fuel tanks had sunk in the port of Kavkaz after being attacked by Ukraine's Armed Forces.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources in the defence forces command reported that the Conro Trader was hit by a Ukrainian missile, most likely a Neptune.
  • On 23 August, the Ukrainian Navy confirmed the destruction of the Russian railway ferry Conro Trader on 22 August.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCrimeawar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
Russia
Russian Ministry of Transport says ferry to Crimea that sank after attack is "temporarily out of service"
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture interested in cultural heritage sites in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Navy confirms destruction of Russia's Conro Trader ferry
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: