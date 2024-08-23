Satellite images show aftermath of strike on Russian Kavkaz port – photo

Satellite images of the aftermath of the Ukrainian strike on a Russian ferry in the Kavkaz port in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai have been released.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) with reference to Planet Labs images from 23 August

Details: The Planet Labs images show the destroyed ferry and several small vessels docked nearby. These vessels are said to have also been damaged as a result of the strike.

Moreover, the images show damaged infrastructure – a railway track leading to the water.

The Kavkaz port in June Photo: Telegram of Radio Svoboda

Background:

On Thursday, 22 August, a fire broke out on a railway ferry loaded with fuel in the port of Kavkaz in Krasnodar Krai, Russia's southwest. Russian media outlets and Telegram channels say the fire was caused by a Ukrainian missile strike.

Later, the operational headquarters of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai stated that a ferry carrying 30 fuel tanks had sunk in the port of Kavkaz after being attacked by Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Ukrainska Pravda sources in the defence forces command reported that the Conro Trader was hit by a Ukrainian missile, most likely a Neptune.

On 23 August, the Ukrainian Navy confirmed the destruction of the Russian railway ferry Conro Trader on 22 August.

