Russian attack damages two energy facilities in Kyiv Oblast

Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kyiv Oblast on 26 August. Photo: State Emergency Service

The latest Russian missile attack has damaged two energy facilities in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: press service for Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: "Two energy facilities have been damaged in Kyiv Oblast," the press service stated.

In addition, 22 houses have been damaged by falling wreckage from downed Russian targets.

"One house has been completely destroyed and another one severely damaged. A warehouse building, garages, and three cars have also been affected," the press service added.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Russian attack on Ukraine had caused a lot of damage to the energy sector but that repairs were underway.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy transmission system operator, has ordered the introduction of rolling blackouts.

Power outages have been reported in some parts of Kyiv, with the city authorities saying this is due to the overall situation in the national grid.

Kyiv is setting up invincibility centres across the city in response to the complicated situation in the power grid. [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

The Russian missile attack targeted Ukraine's energy sector, and the situation is challenging.

