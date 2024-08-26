All Sections
Fire breaks out at energy infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Economichna PravdaMonday, 26 August 2024, 11:20
Photo: Ivan Fedorov's Facebook

A fire has broken out at an energy infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast due to a Russian attack.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: "An energy infrastructure facility has been hit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A fire has broken out there. Information on the aftermath is being gathered," said Fedorov.

Background:

  • On the morning of 26 August, Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine. They struck an energy infrastructure facility in Rivne Oblast.
  • The Russians also attacked energy facilities in Lviv Oblast, causing power outages.
  • Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko reported that the situation in the energy sector is difficult due to the Russian attack. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy transmission system operator, has ordered the introduction of rolling blackouts.

Support UP or become our patron!

energy
All News
