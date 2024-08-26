Russian attack on Ukrainian energy sector: over 100 missiles and 100 Shahed UAVs launched – Zelenskyy

On the night and morning of 26 August, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's civilian and energy infrastructure with over 100 missiles and approximately 100 Shahed-type UAVs.

Source: President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "It was one of the most devastating attacks – a combined one. More than a hundred different types of missiles, as well as approximately 100 Shahed UAVs. And, like most previous Russian strikes, this one is equally despicable, as it targets critical civilian infrastructure in the majority of our regions, from Kharkiv and Kyiv to Odesa and western regions. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My condolences to all of the families and friends. There are dozens of wounded people, and everyone is getting the help they need."

Details: According to the president, there is significant damage done to the energy sector. At the same time, he emphasised that restoration efforts are already underway everywhere: repair crews will work around the clock to restore power to residents.

"Putin stays true to himself: this is a sick creature, as everyone has long known. However, it goes without saying that he can only accomplish what the world allows him to. [He has been demonstrating] weakness and insufficient decision-making in response to fuel terror," the president stressed.

Zelenskyy added that "every leader, every partner knows what strong decisions are needed to end this war, and to end it fairly."

"There can be no [weapon] range restrictions in Ukraine because terrorists do not have them. The defenders [...] cannot be subjected to weapon [range] restrictions when Russia uses its own weapons of all types, as well as Shahed UAVs and North Korean ballistic missiles. America, the United Kingdom, France, and other allies can help us put an end to the terror. We need solutions," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

Earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had launched missiles to attack Ukraine. Moreover, six Tu-22M3 strategic bombers had taken off in Russia. Explosions reportedly rocked the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih and Vinnytsia.

Air defence systems were responding to the Russian attack on Kyiv and Lutsk, and explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and other cities.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that 15 Ukrainian oblasts had been affected by the Russian attack on 26 August.

Five people were killed as a result of the attacks in various regions, and at least 17 others were injured, including children.

