All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Large-scale Russian attack affects 15 Ukrainian oblasts: fatalities and casualties reported

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 26 August 2024, 10:43
Large-scale Russian attack affects 15 Ukrainian oblasts: fatalities and casualties reported
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A total of 15 oblasts of Ukraine have been affected by an air attack by the Russian Federation on 26 August.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "Today, 15 oblasts suffered from a large-scale Russian attack. The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles and Kinzhal missiles. People were injured and killed. Our sincere condolences to their families and friends.

Advertisement:

Russian terrorists have once again targeted energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of oblasts. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy transmission system operator, has been forced to introduce emergency rolling blackouts to stabilise the system.

The heads of the regional authorities have been tasked with setting up invincibility centres if necessary." [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Details: Shmyhal once again stressed that in order to stop the barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities, ihe sites from which Russian missiles are launched must be destroyed.

Advertisement:

To do this, Ukraine needs long-range weapons and the authorisation of its partners to use them against Russian targets. The Ukrainian government is counting on the support of its allies.

Background:

  • Russia launched several dozen Shahed kamikaze drones on Ukraine on the night of 25-26 August. Russia also attacked in the morning with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Lutsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv and other cities.
  • The aftermath of the Russian large-scale attack is being established.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikewarenergyShmyhal
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk

CEO of Ukraine's power grid operator may soon be dismissed – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Ukrainian advisor to President's Office denies his own statement about stopping Russian oil transit

updatedDeath toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to 5, 40 more civilians injured – video

Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border

All News
missile strike
Ukrainian Foreign Minister says partners can make two crucial decisions to help after Russian missile attack
Russian attack damages infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast: three civilians injured – photos
Russian attack on Ukrainian energy sector: over 100 missiles and 100 Shahed UAVs launched – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
23:44
77 people injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, including 18 children
22:15
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, one person injured
22:10
Death toll from Russian strike on Kharkiv rises to seven
21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
20:44
Orbán has no plans to change Hungary's policy towards Ukraine if Trump loses US elections
20:41
Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement
20:18
US philanthropists call for Ukraine to be allowed to hit Russia with American weapons
20:02
Zelenskyy dismisses Air Force Commander Oleshchuk
19:38
Romanian government submits bill to Parliament on transfer of Patriot air defence system to Ukraine
19:30
Poland refuses to train Ukrainian military in Ukraine and shoot down Russian missiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: