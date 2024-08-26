Large-scale Russian attack affects 15 Ukrainian oblasts: fatalities and casualties reported

A total of 15 oblasts of Ukraine have been affected by an air attack by the Russian Federation on 26 August.

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram

Quote: "Today, 15 oblasts suffered from a large-scale Russian attack. The enemy used various types of weapons: UAVs, cruise missiles and Kinzhal missiles. People were injured and killed. Our sincere condolences to their families and friends.

Russian terrorists have once again targeted energy infrastructure. Unfortunately, there is damage in a number of oblasts. Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy transmission system operator, has been forced to introduce emergency rolling blackouts to stabilise the system.

The heads of the regional authorities have been tasked with setting up invincibility centres if necessary." [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

Details: Shmyhal once again stressed that in order to stop the barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities, ihe sites from which Russian missiles are launched must be destroyed.

To do this, Ukraine needs long-range weapons and the authorisation of its partners to use them against Russian targets. The Ukrainian government is counting on the support of its allies.

Background:

Russia launched several dozen Shahed kamikaze drones on Ukraine on the night of 25-26 August. Russia also attacked in the morning with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, Lutsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kharkiv and other cities.

The aftermath of the Russian large-scale attack is being established.

