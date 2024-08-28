Kherson Oblast: woman attacked by Russian drone dies in intensive care

The village of Zmiivka. Photo: Screenshot from DeepState Map

A woman living in the village of Zmiivka in Kherson Oblast, who was struck by a Russian UAV on 27 August, has died in hospital.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The 56-year-old woman reportedly suffered an open head injury in a Russian drone attack on Tuesday afternoon, 27 August.

Despite doctors' best efforts, her injuries were too severe. The woman's heart stopped that evening in the intensive care unit.

The body of another fatality, a resident of the village of Sadove, was also brought to the forensic medical examination bureau.

This 65-year-old man sustained fatal injuries in a Russian bombardment on 27 August.

