One civilian killed and two injured in Russian attacks on Kherson, man in coma in Antonivka

A man was killed and four civilians were injured in Russian attacks on Kherson on the evening of 25 August.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In the city of Kherson, a Russian UAV dropped an explosive on a car. A man was fatally injured in the attack.

Advertisement:

A local woman was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson at about 16:00. The 68-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to the leg.

At about 17:30, a 44-year-old man was injured in Kherson as a result of a Russian drone attack. He suffered a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to the arm and was hospitalised.

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a Russian attack on the settlement of Antonivka. He has been diagnosed with a blast injury and an open head injury, and is in a coma. Medics are battling to save his life.

Advertisement:

A resident of the settlement of Sadove who was injured in a Russian drone attack has also been hospitalised. The 51-year-old man was on the porch of his own home at the time of the attack. He received a blast injury, concussion, and a shrapnel wound to the head.

Support UP or become our patron!