7 civilians injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Seven civilians were injured in Kherson Oblast as a result of Russian attacks on 26 August.

Source: the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Quote: "The investigation reports that on 26 August at about 3:00 Russian troops once again struck the settlement of Antonivka using UAVs. An explosive was dropped, injuring a 57-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman.

Advertisement:

At about 9:40 a 61-year-old resident of the settlement of Zolota Balka was injured."

Details: At 13:00 the Russians launched a large-scale attack on the city of Kherson. A residential building was struck, and a hall of residence, private houses, a school and an administrative building were damaged. Early reports say artillery was used for the attack. Reportedly, four locals received injuries of different degrees of severity.

Law enforcement initiated pre-trial investigations into the violation of the laws and customs of war.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!