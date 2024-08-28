All Sections
Trump implies Ukraine's Kursk operation could spark WWIII

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoWednesday, 28 August 2024, 14:43
Trump implies Ukraine's Kursk operation could spark WWIII
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has implied that Ukraine's operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast could risk starting World War III.

Source: Trump during a speech to the National Guard Association of the United States in Detroit, as reported by European Pravda 

Trump is confident that he is the only person who can promise to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and prevent "World War Three". 

He mentioned a "surging into Russia", clearly referring to the advance of Ukraine’s defence forces into Kursk Oblast.

Quote: "Look at what’s going on right now with Ukraine… they're surging into Russia, okay… We’re going to end up in World War Three."

The Republican presidential nominee has once again promised to end the war in Ukraine if he wins the election.

"Before I even arrive at the Oval Office, shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled. I’ll get it settled very fast," Trump said.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Washington Post reported that since the start of the operation in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine has intensified its request to the Biden administration to allow ATACMS strikes on Russian airfields within Russian territory. 
  • The Pentagon has stated that Ukraine's advance in Kursk Oblast aligns with US policy but added that they still do not support long-range strikes on Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

