Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit Russian electronic warfare system in Kursk Oblast – video

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 28 August 2024, 07:39
Screenshot: video by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces operators have struck a Russian Sapfir ("Sapphire") electronic warfare system in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: It is reported that Ukrainian soldiers discovered the electronic warfare system while conducting reconnaissance of the area which is under Russian control.

The damage was caused by attack UAVs, which destroyed the electronic warfare system, and the Russians lost some soldiers killed and wounded.

Kursk Oblastwar
