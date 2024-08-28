Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit Russian electronic warfare system in Kursk Oblast – video

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces operators have struck a Russian Sapfir ("Sapphire") electronic warfare system in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Command of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: It is reported that Ukrainian soldiers discovered the electronic warfare system while conducting reconnaissance of the area which is under Russian control.

Advertisement:

The damage was caused by attack UAVs, which destroyed the electronic warfare system, and the Russians lost some soldiers killed and wounded.

Support UP or become our patron!