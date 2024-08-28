All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

CIA believes Ukraine seeks to maintain control over captured territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 28 August 2024, 18:25
CIA believes Ukraine seeks to maintain control over captured territories in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russia will launch a counteroffensive to reclaim territory in Kursk Oblast, which Ukrainian troops have captured, but Russian forces will face a "difficult fight," the CIA says.

Source: CIA Deputy Director David Cohen, writes Reuters, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Cohen stated that the significance of the Ukrainian operation, which encompassed 777 square kilometres of Russian territory, remains to be seen.

Advertisement:

On 6 August, Ukrainian troops broke through Russia's western border into Kursk Oblast, launching an unexpected offensive that has continued to this day.

While Kyiv has stated that it has no intention of annexing the territory it has captured, Ukrainian troops are erecting defensive lines and appear to intend to keep "some of that territory for some period of time," Cohen said at an intelligence and national security meeting.

Quote: "We can be certain that Putin will mount a counteroffensive to try to reclaim that territory. I think our expectation is that that will be a difficult fight for the Russians," Cohen said.

Advertisement:

He stated that Putin will have to "deal with reverberations back in his own society" due to the loss of Russian territory.

Ukraine claims to have captured 100 settlements during its incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast, while Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Donetsk.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will present the prepared plan for Ukraine's victory, which takes into account various directions, to US President Joe Biden in September and will also pass it on to US presidential candidates.

The media previously reported that Ukraine plans to hand over a list of targets deep in Russian territory to Joe Biden’s administration in order to convince the US to lift the ban on using American weapons to strike Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUkraineKursk Oblast
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
USA
US presents first F-35 fighter jet destined for Poland
UK backs idea of Ukraine striking Russia with Storm Shadow missiles, but fears problems with US – The Telegraph
Recent US sanctions have hit Russia's financial sector hard – Ukraine's chief banker
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: