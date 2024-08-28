Crimean Tatar Riza Omerov sees family for first time in five years since being arrested by Russia

Riza Omerov, a Crimean Tatar political prisoner, was sentenced to 13 years’ imprisonment on trumped-up charges by a "court" in the Russian Federation in 2021. Now, his family have travelled more than 2,000 km to see him in a Russian prison for the first time since his arrest.

Source: Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis (Assembly) of the Crimean Tatar People, who was recently released from Russian captivity, spoke about Riza's meeting with his loved ones.

Quote from Dzhelyal: "I received some good news yesterday, but there is so much deep sadness and tragedy.

Sevila [Riza's wife – ed.] told me about this very important event for their family, followed by rejoicing and then crying. And I rejoiced and cried with her."

Dzhelyal said Riza had been able to see his mother, his wife, and their four sons.

Riza’s wife, Sevila, told Dzhelyal that for the sake of the brief three-day meeting in a strict regime penal colony, they had to drive 2,000 km and wait for five hours for permission to enter the institution, as well as undergoing a personal examination and inspection of their belongings.

Riza Omerov's children Photo: Nariman Dzhelyal /Facebook

Isa, the youngest son of an imprisoned Crimean Tatar Riza Omerov. Photo: Nariman Dzhelyal /Facebook

Riza’s youngest son, Isa, was born after his arrest, so this was the first time he had met his father.

According to Sevila, the children have struggled the most during their father's long absence, especially 10-year-old Suleiman, who abandoned his favourite hobby – doing jigsaws – because he couldn't do it without his father.

"There were seven people in two rooms, with only four beds. But that wasn't what shocked me. I was horrified to see what it means to be behind prison walls. How hard it is to bear. Knowing that your family and your children need you, but you are unable to provide for them," Sevila said.

Sevila also stated that Riza is in poor health: he has a persistent cough and white spots on his skin. The family attempted to persuade the Russian prison staff to allow them to leave Riza some dried apricots and honey. Eventually, their request was denied.

Dzhelyal said he met Riza in February 2024 in a prison in Minusinsk, Krasnoyarsk Krai, in Russia’s southwest, while they were both waiting to be transported to Chuvashia.

"He is a positive, calm and balanced person. He has a strong faith in God, reads the Koran regularly, and strives to live a good life.

Riza didn't like talking about personal matters, but I could see how difficult it was for him when it came to his family. It was obvious that he was in emotional turmoil, but he would not let his emotions out," the activist recalls.

Riza Omerov was one of eight Crimean Tatars detained by the Russian authorities in Crimea in June 2019. They were accused of belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an organisation which is banned in Russia and whose activists describe their mission as uniting all Muslims worldwide.

However, members of the group condemn terrorist tactics and claim that they are being unjustly persecuted in Russia and occupied Crimea.

Earlier, activist Nariman Dzhelyal, who was detained in Crimea in September 2021 and accused of sabotage, was reunited with his family.

Dzhelyal had been sentenced to 17 years in prison, but in June 2024, he and nine other civilians were released from Russian captivity.

