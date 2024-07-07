Crimean Tatar leader reunites with his family and shares thoughts on first days after liberation and future plans – photo, video

Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, has reunited with his family after being released from Russian captivity. He has communicated with his family in Crimea and shared his plans for the future.

Source: Refat Chubarov, Chairman of the Mejlis, stressed that the long-awaited reunion of the activist with his wife and four children took place in Kyiv. His family left temporarily Russian-occupied Crimea for that to happen.

Details: "Nariman Dzhelyal's family is reunited again. Although not at home, not in Crimea, but in Kyiv, the capital of our country.

Inshallah, we will all be united again in our homeland, Crimea, liberated from Russian barbarians," Chubarov noted (Inshallah is an Arabic-language expression meaning "If God wills" or "God willing" - ed.).

The activist's wife posted a photo of the family reunion. This is their second time together in three years. During his imprisonment, Nariman Dzhelyal saw his family only once – that meeting took place in the prison walls in the Russian city of Minusinsk in Krasnoyarsk Krai.

Nariman has reunited with his family Photo: Leviza Dzhelyalova

Upon his release from captivity, Nariman Dzhelyal told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne that he had managed to communicate with his relatives and friends from Crimea.

"When they found out about my release, a huge number of my friends came to our house, to my wife Leviza's, to have a celebratory coffee. And my wife would often call me on the phone so that these people could congratulate me," the activist said.

He said seeing familiar faces and communicating with his family were among the first pleasant moments after his release from Russian captivity.

The former political prisoner stated that he planned to continue raising awareness about the Ukrainian military and civilians who remain imprisoned in Russian torture chambers.

"This is extremely important. I have already informed my colleagues that I am ready to contribute wherever it will benefit the common cause," he added.

Background:

Nariman Dzhelyal and five other Crimean Tatars were detained in early September 2021 on trumped-up charges of sabotage. Nariman's cousins, Asan and Aziz Akhtemov were also taken from temporarily occupied Crimea.

In 2022, the Russians sentenced Dzhelyal to 17 years in prison, while his brothers received sentences of 15 and 13 years.

