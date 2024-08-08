Crimean Tatar woman detained by Russia for alleged espionage to be tried in Moscow

Ukrainian citizen Leniie Umerova, a Crimean Tatar accused of espionage by Russia, has written in a letter that her court hearing will take place in Moscow in the autumn.

Source: Leniie’s brother Aziz Umerov on Facebook

Quote from the letter: "They’ve replaced the investigator in my case and recently took me to meet him. It wasn’t anything important, but he said that the main trial will take place some time in the autumn.

Also, [he said] that I will be tried in Moscow, not in the Caucasus, but I’m not 100% sure about this."

Letter from Leniie Umerova Photo: Aziz Umerov on Facebook

Background:

Leniie Umerova, a 25-year-old Crimean Tatar woman, was detained by Russian security forces after crossing the Georgian-Russian border on 4 December 2022 as she tried to return to temporarily occupied Crimea to care for her father, who has cancer. She was accused of violating the rules of the restricted zone.

The Lefortovo court in Moscow arrested Umerova on charges of espionage.

