All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 28 June 2024, 21:54
10 Ukrainian civilians brought back from Russian captivity, including deputy chairman of Majlis of Crimean Tatar people

Ukrainian authorities managed to bring back 10 civilians from Russian captivity on 28 June. Among them is Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, who was captured in Crimea in 2021. [Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People is the single highest executive-representative body of the Crimean Tatars in the period between sessions of the Qurultay of the Crimean Tatar People – ed.]

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in social media

Quote: "We managed to bring back 10 more of our people from Russian captivity. Despite all the difficulties.

Advertisement:

Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, was captured in Crimea in 2021. Olena Pekh and Valerii Matiushenko are civilians who have been in captivity since 2017-2018. Bohdan Heleta and Ivan Levytskyi are priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, captured in Berdiansk for their resistance to the occupiers. Five other civilians were captured in Belarus and deprived of their liberty: Mykola Shvets, Nataliia Zakharenko, Pavlo Kupriienko, Liudmyla Honcharenko and Kateryna Briukhanova. They have all been released and are now back home in Ukraine."

Updated: The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, also announced the news of their release and published a photo.

 

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that this swap completed the 53rd exchange, which began on 25 June with the release of 90 defenders. 

Advertisement:

They clarified that among those released were two priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, Ivan Levytskyi and Bohdan Heleta, who were detained by the Russian occupation authorities in Berdiansk in November 2022.

Olena Pekh, an art historian and researcher at the Horlivka Art Museum, who has been detained by the occupiers since 2018, is also coming home. Another political prisoner, Valerii Matiushenko, was detained by the occupiers in Donetsk Oblast in July 2017 and later illegally imprisoned for up to 10 years.

Quote from the Coordination Centre: "Ukraine also managed to bring back several civilians illegally detained and convicted in Belarus. Among those released is Mykola Shvets, whom the Belarusian authorities accused of blowing up a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection aircraft at the airfield in Machulishchi.

The release of the civilian Ukrainians was carried out with the mediation of the Holy See."

Background:

  • On 23 August 2021, on the Day of the Ukrainian Flag, a gas pipeline was damaged in the village of Perevalne that lies between Simferopol and Yalta (Crimea). A criminal case was opened in Russia under Article 281.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (sabotage), which provides for imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years.
  • On 3-4 September, five Crimean Tatars were detained in Crimea: Nariman Dzhelyal, Aziz Akhtemov, Asan Akhtemov, Shevket Useinov and Eldar Odamanov. Nariman Dzhelial was kept handcuffed and with a bag over his head for the whole day.
  • In October it was reported that Dzhelyal was being transferred to Minusinsk in Eastern Siberia. Cousins Asan and Aziz Akhtemov were also taken from Crimea.
  • These three Crimeans were sentenced by the Russians last year on falsified terrorism charges – Dzhelial to 17 years, Asan Akhtemov to 15 years, and Aziz Akhtemov to 13 years in prison.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: prisonersCrimean TatarsCrimea
Advertisement:

Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv

Zelenskyy denies President's Office Head Yermak "has too much power": He does what I tell him to do

Zelenskyy explains challenging frontline situation: 14 Ukrainian reserve brigades are unarmed

Ukrainian forces rescue marine from occupation after over a year in captivity – video

Ukrainian President's Office denies Zelenskyy interview with Tucker Carlson

US State Department: Ukraine to be offered "concrete steps" to NATO membership

All News
prisoners
Photos of welcoming ceremony for Ukrainians released from Russian captivity published
"Mum! I'm home": 22-year-old Ukrainian soldier who swam across gulf to get to Azovstal returns from Russian captivity – photo
Latest prisoner swap not yet complete, operation is ongoing – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Why Orbán came to Kyiv and what he agreed on with Zelenskyy
18:25
Orbán travels to Moscow after visiting Kyiv
18:11
updatedPutin says he will not cease fire in Ukraine: peace through mediators and Ukrainian Parliament not good enough for him
18:08
Russian drone attacks civilian in Kherson Oblast
17:31
"For the first time in the world": Ukrainian surgeons perform unique heart surgery on Ukrainian defender
17:16
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises appointment of Estonian PM as EU diplomacy chief
17:04
Russians target Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person and wounding 7 others, including 10-year-old child – photo
16:58
Almost half a million museum exhibits evacuated due to war in Ukraine
16:40
EXPLAINERWhat is known about future head of EU diplomacy and why she "eats Russians for breakfast"
16:26
Russian Parliament adopts law obliging MPs and senators to approve trips abroad
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: