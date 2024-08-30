All Sections
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and almost 150 units of equipment over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 30 August 2024, 07:38
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and almost 150 units of equipment over past day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 23 artillery systems, 23 armoured combat vehicles and 3 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

  • approximately 613,590 (+1,200) military personnel;
  • 8,574 (+3) tanks;
  • 16,722 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 17,572 (+23) artillery systems;
  • 1,175 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 940 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 14,453 (+84) tactical UAVs;
  • 2,556 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 23,763 (+57) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,967 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russia
Former deputy defence minister arrested for fraud in Russia
Russian authorities recruit volunteers for territorial defence units to retake parts of Kursk Oblast claimed by Ukraine
Russian business profits fell 4 times, Russia's Federal State Statistics Service says
