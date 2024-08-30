Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and almost 150 units of equipment over past day
Friday, 30 August 2024, 07:38
Russia has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 23 artillery systems, 23 armoured combat vehicles and 3 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 613,590 (+1,200) military personnel;
- 8,574 (+3) tanks;
- 16,722 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,572 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,175 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 940 (+1) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,453 (+84) tactical UAVs;
- 2,556 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 23,763 (+57) vehicles and tankers;
- 2,967 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
