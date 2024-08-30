Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and almost 150 units of equipment over past day

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 23 artillery systems, 23 armoured combat vehicles and 3 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 30 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 613,590 (+1,200) military personnel;

8,574 (+3) tanks;

16,722 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;

17,572 (+23) artillery systems;

1,175 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

940 (+1) air defence systems;

368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,453 (+84) tactical UAVs;

2,556 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

23,763 (+57) vehicles and tankers;

2,967 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

