Ukraine to halt Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline

Artur KryzhnyiFriday, 30 August 2024, 13:02
Ukraine to halt Russian oil transit via Druzhba pipeline
Stock photo: Getty Images

The transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline will cease across Ukrainian territory starting January 2025, in addition to a halt in gas transit.

Source: Mykhailo Podoliak, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, in an interview with Novyny. Live

Quote: "In addition to gas, the Druzhba pipeline will also cease operations starting 1 January 2025," he said.

Podoliak noted that some European countries, such as Slovakia, Czechia and Hungary, have been receiving Russian oil through this pipeline. However, under the EU resolution, these countries must diversify their oil supplies and end transit through Ukraine.

This also applies to gas, Podoliak added. Certain contracted volumes will end on 1 January 2025. However, he mentioned that if European countries need Kazakh or Azerbaijani gas, Ukraine is ready to provide transit for it.

Background:

  • Ukraine has no intention of extending its transit agreement with Russia for gas, which expires at the end of 2024. However, if requested by Europe, it is ready to discuss the transit of gas from other suppliers through its gas transmission system.

