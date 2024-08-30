Ukraine and Montenegro to begin talks on security agreement

Delegations from Ukraine and Montenegro met on Friday, 30 August, to finalise a bilateral security agreement.

Source: Ukrainian President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At the consultations on the security agreement with Montenegro Ukraine was headed by Deputy Chairman of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva.

Advertisement:

He said that Ukraine is counting on "Montenegro's support on Ukraine's path to NATO membership".

The President's Office expects the agreement will "strengthen security in Europe and deepen cooperation between the two countries".

Background:

Advertisement:

Ukraine has been concluding bilateral security agreements in accordance with the G7 declaration, which was agreed in Vilnius in July 2023.

Ukraine has signed 25 bilateral security agreements, as well as the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral agreement that includes obligations to support Ukraine.

Kyiv concluded talks on a bilateral security agreement with Ireland.

Support UP or become our patron!