Ukraine Compact signed by 23 countries and EU at NATO Summit

Serhiy Sydorenko, Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 12 July 2024, 01:19
Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the closing day of the NATO Summit. Photo: Getty Images

The leaders of the countries that have signed security agreements with Ukraine have met at the NATO summit in Washington.

Source: European Pravda journalist

Details: Following the meeting, the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, 21 other NATO countries, as well as the EU and Japan, signed the Ukraine Compact, a multilateral document containing commitments to support Ukraine.

The document aims to accelerate collective efforts to meet Ukraine's comprehensive security needs. In it, the signatory states undertake to fulfil their obligations under bilateral security treaties, namely to:

(1) Support Ukraine's immediate defence and security needs, including through the continued provision of security assistance and training, modern military equipment, and defence industrial and necessary economic support;

(2) Accelerate efforts to build a Ukrainian future force that maintains a credible defence and deterrence capability;

(3) In the event of a future Russian armed attack against Ukraine following the conclusion of current hostilities, convene swiftly and collectively at the most senior levels to determine appropriate next steps in supporting Ukraine [...] including the provision of swift and sustained security assistance and the imposition of economic and other costs on Russia.

Підписання Українського договору, фото: ОП
The signing of the Ukraine Compact
Photo: Office of the President 

The Treaty is open for accession by other states. It will operate in parallel with Ukraine's progress towards EU and NATO membership. 

Background

  • During the summit, Ukraine signed a security agreement with another NATO state.
  • Partners have been signing agreements with Ukraine that are not subject to ratification. Because of this, the White House acknowledged that Trump could cancel the security agreement with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

