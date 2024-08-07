All Sections
Russian government starts allocating money for resettlement from Kursk Oblast

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 7 August 2024, 16:26
Russian government starts allocating money for resettlement from Kursk Oblast
Kursk Oblast. Photo: Google map

The Russian government has decided to allocate 1.8 billion roubles (almost US$21 million) to resettle residents of Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops have reportedly broken through.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "[First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government Denis] Manturov said that the Ministry of Finance had been instructed to allocate the first tranche of 1.8 billion roubles to resettle residents in Kursk Oblast."

Background:

  • The authorities of Kursk Oblast alleged on the morning of 6 August that there had been an attempt by Ukrainian forces to break through into the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. 
  • Russian Telegram channels began to spread information about fighting in the border area of Kursk Oblast on the morning of 6 August. They stressed that Ukrainian defenders are supposedly advancing towards Goncharovka in Sudzha district with their equipment.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that it deployed reserve troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces, which are said to have entered Russia's Kursk Oblast on the night of 5-6 August, have secured a foothold in the border area. 
  • Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

