Russian government starts allocating money for resettlement from Kursk Oblast

The Russian government has decided to allocate 1.8 billion roubles (almost US$21 million) to resettle residents of Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops have reportedly broken through.

Source: Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "[First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government Denis] Manturov said that the Ministry of Finance had been instructed to allocate the first tranche of 1.8 billion roubles to resettle residents in Kursk Oblast."

Background:

The authorities of Kursk Oblast alleged on the morning of 6 August that there had been an attempt by Ukrainian forces to break through into the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast.

Russian Telegram channels began to spread information about fighting in the border area of Kursk Oblast on the morning of 6 August. They stressed that Ukrainian defenders are supposedly advancing towards Goncharovka in Sudzha district with their equipment.

The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that it deployed reserve troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast.

Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces, which are said to have entered Russia's Kursk Oblast on the night of 5-6 August, have secured a foothold in the border area.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

