Russian government starts allocating money for resettlement from Kursk Oblast
Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 16:26
The Russian government has decided to allocate 1.8 billion roubles (almost US$21 million) to resettle residents of Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops have reportedly broken through.
Source: Russian propaganda news agency RIA Novosti
Quote: "[First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government Denis] Manturov said that the Ministry of Finance had been instructed to allocate the first tranche of 1.8 billion roubles to resettle residents in Kursk Oblast."
Background:
- The authorities of Kursk Oblast alleged on the morning of 6 August that there had been an attempt by Ukrainian forces to break through into the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast.
- Russian Telegram channels began to spread information about fighting in the border area of Kursk Oblast on the morning of 6 August. They stressed that Ukrainian defenders are supposedly advancing towards Goncharovka in Sudzha district with their equipment.
- The Russian Ministry of Defence has said that it deployed reserve troops to the Russian-Ukrainian border in Kursk Oblast.
- Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces, which are said to have entered Russia's Kursk Oblast on the night of 5-6 August, have secured a foothold in the border area.
- Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
