Putin comments on alleged large-scale Ukrainian attack on Kursk Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 7 August 2024, 14:48
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has commented on the alleged attack on Kursk Oblast by Ukraine at a meeting with his government on 7 August. He called it a "provocation" and said he would be holding a meeting with security forces to discuss the latest developments in the oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti 

Details: Putin complained that the events in the oblast were a "provocation" by Ukraine. He said there had been "indiscriminate fire" using various types of weapons, including rockets.

Quote from Putin: "Immediately after our meeting, I will have a meeting with the heads of security agencies, the Ministry of Defence, the General Staff, the Federal Security Service (FSB) – I mean the Federal Security Service department [responsible] for border control – and I will hear the latest report from my colleagues on what is happening in Kursk Oblast." 

Background:

  • On the morning of 6 August, Smirnov claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. "FSB border troops and Russian army soldiers prevented the border from being breached," he added, asking residents to "remain alert".
  • On the morning of 6 August, local Russian Telegram channels started spreading reports of fighting in the border area of Kursk Oblast. They claimed that Ukrainian forces were advancing to Goncharovka in the Sudzha district with their equipment.
  • However, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion (FRL) – volunteer groups consisting of Russians fighting on Ukraine's side – have not reported carrying out any operations in the border area with Russia.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defence said Russian reserves were moving to the state border with Ukraine in Kursk Oblast.
  • The military analysis project DeepState has released photos of likely destroyed Russian equipment in Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian propagandists and so-called milbbloggers claim that Ukrainian forces, which are said to have entered Russia's Kursk Oblast on the night of 5-6 August, have secured a foothold in the border area. Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

