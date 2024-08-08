All Sections
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 8 August 2024, 03:26
Smoke. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked Sumy Oblast 26 times over the past 24 hours, launching guided bomb airstrikes on four hromadas. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village, or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.)

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 61 explosions were recorded. Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Vorozhba, Nova Sloboda, Esman and Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under attacks."

Details: The Russians used three air-dropped mines to attack Seredyna-Buda hromada. They also launched artillery attacks and an FPV drone strike (nine explosions). 

Krasnopillia hromada was also attacked with FPV drones, mortars and grenade launchers (15 explosions). 

The Russians attacked Nova Sloboda hromada with guided bombs (two explosions). 

Esman hromada came under mortar attacks (four explosions).

Yunakivka hromada came under guided bomb attacks (12 explosions) and an FPV drone strike. 

Khotin hromada also came under guided bomb attacks (nine explosions). 

Artillery attacks were recorded in Vorozhba hromada (two explosions).

Sumy hromada came under guided bomb attacks (four explosions). 

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed two Russian UAVs on 7 August.

