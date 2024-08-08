2 Ukrainians make it to women's canoe single semifinals in 2024 Olympics
Thursday, 8 August 2024, 14:45
Ukrainian canoeists Anastasiia Rybachok and Liudmyla Luzan will compete in women’s canoe single semifinals.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: Rybachok and Luzan both finished first in their respective quarterfinals. Rybachok completed the 200-metre sprint in 47.11 seconds and Luzan in 47.42.
The semifinals will be held on Saturday, 10 August. On 9 August, Rybachok and Luzan will also compete in canoe doubles semifinals.
