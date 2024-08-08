All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

2 Ukrainians make it to women's canoe single semifinals in 2024 Olympics

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 August 2024, 14:45
2 Ukrainians make it to women's canoe single semifinals in 2024 Olympics
Anastasiia Rybachok and Liudmyla Luzan. Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Youth and Sport

Ukrainian canoeists Anastasiia Rybachok and Liudmyla Luzan will compete in women’s canoe single semifinals.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Rybachok and Luzan both finished first in their respective quarterfinals. Rybachok completed the 200-metre sprint in 47.11 seconds and Luzan in 47.42.

Advertisement:

The semifinals will be held on Saturday, 10 August. On 9 August, Rybachok and Luzan will also compete in canoe doubles semifinals. 

Support UP or become our patron!

sportUkraine
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
sport
Ukrainian will to victory: wrestler Alina Hrushyna-Akobiia makes remarkable comeback to reach Olympic wrestling quarter finals
Zelenskyy congratulates boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak on winning Olympic gold
Boxer Khyzhniak becomes Olympic champion and brings Ukraine its third gold medal in Paris
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: