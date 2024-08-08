2 Ukrainians make it to women's canoe single semifinals in 2024 Olympics

Anastasiia Rybachok and Liudmyla Luzan. Photo: Ukraine's Ministry of Youth and Sport

Ukrainian canoeists Anastasiia Rybachok and Liudmyla Luzan will compete in women’s canoe single semifinals.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Rybachok and Luzan both finished first in their respective quarterfinals. Rybachok completed the 200-metre sprint in 47.11 seconds and Luzan in 47.42.

The semifinals will be held on Saturday, 10 August. On 9 August, Rybachok and Luzan will also compete in canoe doubles semifinals.

