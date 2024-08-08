Ukrainian will to victory: wrestler Alina Hrushyna-Akobiia makes remarkable comeback to reach Olympic wrestling quarter finals

Ukrainian wrestler Alina Hrushyna-Akobiia has secured a strong-willed victory over Poland's Anhelina Lysak in the round of 16 at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Details: Down 7-13 with less than a minute remaining, Alina Hrushyna made an incredible comeback to secure a 16-13 victory.

Notably, Hrushyna-Akobiia's opponent represented Ukraine until 2021 before switching her citizenship to Polish.

Alina, 24, will compete against Helen Maroulis of the United States in the quarter finals. The match is scheduled to start at 13:50 Kyiv time.

