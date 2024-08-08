All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian will to victory: wrestler Alina Hrushyna-Akobiia makes remarkable comeback to reach Olympic wrestling quarter finals

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 8 August 2024, 13:25
Ukrainian will to victory: wrestler Alina Hrushyna-Akobiia makes remarkable comeback to reach Olympic wrestling quarter finals
Alina Hrushyna-Akobiia. Stock photo: Facebook

Ukrainian wrestler Alina Hrushyna-Akobiia has secured a strong-willed victory over Poland's Anhelina Lysak in the round of 16 at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Down 7-13 with less than a minute remaining, Alina Hrushyna made an incredible comeback to secure a 16-13 victory.

Advertisement:

Notably, Hrushyna-Akobiia's opponent represented Ukraine until 2021 before switching her citizenship to Polish.

Alina, 24, will compete against Helen Maroulis of the United States in the quarter finals. The match is scheduled to start at 13:50 Kyiv time.

Support UP or become our patron!

sportUkraine
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
sport
Zelenskyy congratulates boxer Oleksandr Khyzhniak on winning Olympic gold
Boxer Khyzhniak becomes Olympic champion and brings Ukraine its third gold medal in Paris
Ukrainian wrestler Nasibov enters final at Paris Olympics
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: