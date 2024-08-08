All Sections
Russian energy giant Gazprom may use fighting near Sudzha in Kursk Oblast as pretext to stop gas transit – Reuters

Economichna PravdaThursday, 8 August 2024, 16:56
Russian energy giant Gazprom may use fighting near Sudzha in Kursk Oblast as pretext to stop gas transit – Reuters
Stock photo: Getty Images

Hostilities near the Sudzha gas station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, a transit point for Russian gas flowing through Ukraine to the EU, have sparked concerns about a potential sudden stop in supplies before the end of the deal with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Source: Reuters

Details: There is a risk that Gazprom may use the fighting as a pretext to cut off gas supplies, said James Waddell, head of European gas and LNG at consultancy Energy Aspects.

Meanwhile, Gazprom announced it would continue transporting gas through Ukraine, and the Ukrainian gas transmission system operator confirmed that operations were proceeding as usual, Reuters noted.

Russia could also lose about US$4.5 billion in annual revenue if exports stop.

Background: 

