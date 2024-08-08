All Sections
Russia claims transit of Russian gas through Ukraine down by 12%

Economichna PravdaThursday, 8 August 2024, 11:54
Russian energy corporation Gazprom has claimed that it keeps supplying Europe with gas via the Sudzha gas measuring station, but at the same time, the transit flow of Russian gas through Ukraine has decreased by 12%.

Source: Meduza, Latvia-based Russian media outlet, with reference to the Russian Interfax agency

Details: Gazprom facilitates the supply of Russian gas for its transit across the territory of Ukraine in the amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side, using the Sudzha gas measuring station – 37.3 million cubic metres, as of 8 August," Sergei Kupriyanov, representative of Gazprom, reported.

A physical gas flow from Ukraine to the EU so far remains uninterrupted, as reported by Interfax news agency with reference to the data of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

Background:

  • The transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transporting system decreased to 37.25 million cubic metres on 8 August.
  • In comparison with 7 August, the amount of transited gas fell by 6%. This is the lowest transit index since 1 May 2023.
  • Earlier, the Gas Transport System Operator of Ukraine reported that the transit of Russian gas was conducted as usual.
  • On 7 August, a number of Telegram channels reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured the Sudzha gas measuring station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.
  • Later, unconfirmed information emerged that Ukrainian forces controlled the entire settlement of Sudzha.
  • The Sudzha gas measuring station is the key facility which supplies Europe with Russian gas through Ukraine. At the moment, Sudzha is the only point through which Russian gas is supplied to Ukraine for further transportation to European consumers.
  • The natural gas prices in Europe increased sharply on 7 August, amid Ukraine's military operation in Kursk Oblast.

