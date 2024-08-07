All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine continues

Artur KryzhnyiWednesday, 7 August 2024, 18:01
Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine continues
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system is currently operating as usual. 

Source: ExPro with reference to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (OGTSU) 

Quote: "The nominations have been confirmed, and the physical flow of gas is maintained."

Advertisement:

Details: On Wednesday, 7 August, Russian Telegram channels reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast. There has been no official confirmation of this information yet.

ExPro reports that the Sudzha station is an integral part of Russia's gas delivery to Europe via Ukraine. Currently, Sudzha is the only place where Russian gas enters Ukraine and is transported to European clients.

The volume of Russian gas transited on 7 August is around 39.5 million cubic metres, which is 6.8% less than the previous day (42.4 million cubic metres).

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

gas transmission systemUkrainegas
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
gas transmission system
Russia might attack Ukraine’s gas transportation system and demand to launch Nord Stream 2 - Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: