Transit of Russian gas through Ukraine continues

The transit of Russian gas through the Ukrainian gas transportation system is currently operating as usual.

Source: ExPro with reference to the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (OGTSU)

Quote: "The nominations have been confirmed, and the physical flow of gas is maintained."

Details: On Wednesday, 7 August, Russian Telegram channels reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had taken control of the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia's Kursk Oblast. There has been no official confirmation of this information yet.

ExPro reports that the Sudzha station is an integral part of Russia's gas delivery to Europe via Ukraine. Currently, Sudzha is the only place where Russian gas enters Ukraine and is transported to European clients.

The volume of Russian gas transited on 7 August is around 39.5 million cubic metres, which is 6.8% less than the previous day (42.4 million cubic metres).

