Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in one day

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 9 August 2024, 08:15
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in one day
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost about 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded, 3 tanks, 9 armoured combat vehicles and 49 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 588,540 (+1,030) military personnel;
  • 8,434 (+3) tanks;
  • 16,341 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 16,536 (+49) artillery systems;
  • 1,142 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 916 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 327 (+0) helicopters;
  • 13,325 (+32) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,424 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 22,371 (+86) vehicles and tankers;
  • 2,769 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

