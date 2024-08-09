Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers and 49 artillery systems in one day

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have lost about 1,030 soldiers killed and wounded, 3 tanks, 9 armoured combat vehicles and 49 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 9 August 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 588,540 (+1,030) military personnel;

8,434 (+3) tanks;

16,341 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;

16,536 (+49) artillery systems;

1,142 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

916 (+2) air defence systems;

366 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

327 (+0) helicopters;

13,325 (+32) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,424 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

22,371 (+86) vehicles and tankers;

2,769 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

