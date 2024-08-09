Slovakia earns up to US$1.5 billion on transit and resale of Russian gas

The Eustream Slovak gas transport system operator and the largest Slovak energy trader SPP earn up to US$1.5 billion annually on the operations with Russian gas.

Source: Serhii Makohon, former head of the Ukrainian Gas Transmission System Operator, in an interview for LIGA.net

Details: "The Eustream Slovak gas transport system operator earns on the transit, and their biggest trader SPP earns on the resale [of Russian gas – ed.]. I estimate the annual total revenue of these two Slovak companies from the operations with Russian gas to be US$1.2-1.5 billion," Makohon says.

He adds that this is why Robert Fico, Prime Minister of Slovakia, is in favour of preserving the inflow of Russian gas to Slovakia.

Background:

In case the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine stops at the beginning of 2025, the gas transportation tariff for domestic commercial consumers in Ukraine will rise from 0.2 to 0.6 hryvnias [approx.1 cent] per cubic metre.

