Woman injured in Russian attack on Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast – photos

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 9 August 2024, 15:26
Woman injured in Russian attack on Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Zelenivka. Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Russian forces have struck a house in the village of Zelenivka in Kherson Oblast, leaving a 77-year-old woman injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "A person has been injured in an enemy attack on Zelenivka. She has been taken to one of the Kherson hospitals with a blast and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Zelenivka.
 Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Details: It is noted that the Russians launched the attack from the temporarily occupied eastern part of Kherson Oblast after 14:00. The woman was in her own garden when the Russian bombardment began.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on the village of Zelenivka.
 Photo: Kherson City Military Administration

Background: On the evening of 6 August, Russian forces targeted the settlement of Antonivka in Kherson Oblast, injuring a man. Two more civilians are known to have been injured in the city of Kherson.

Kherson Oblastattack
