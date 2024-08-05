Three people injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Monday, 5 August 2024, 20:28
Russian forces struck the settlements of Tomyna Balka and Sadove in Kherson Oblast on 5 August. Three civilians were injured in the attack.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: Two men aged 57 and 68 were injured in Tomyna Balka. They were in a garden at the time of the attack.
One of the men received a blast trauma and shrapnel wounds of the arms, legs and torso, the other one – of his face, stomach and lower back.
One more civilian was injured in the Russian attack on the village of Sadove.
Quote: "The enemy struck the settlement today at about 2:00.
An 85-year-old woman was hospitalised with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound of an arm. She is in moderate condition."
