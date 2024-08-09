All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK imposes new sanctions against Lukashenko's regime on anniversary of rigged elections in Belarus

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 9 August 2024, 16:24
UK imposes new sanctions against Lukashenko's regime on anniversary of rigged elections in Belarus
Oleksandr Lukashenko. Stock Photo: Getty Images

The UK Foreign Office announced on Friday that sanctions will be imposed on four individuals and three legal entities from Belarus to mark the fourth anniversary of the country's rigged presidential election.

Source: European Pravda; UK Foreign Office

Details: The UK sanctions list includes the heads of four Belarusian penal colonies where political prisoners and activists are illegally detained and three Belarusian defence and military-industrial enterprises that maintain ties with Russia.

Advertisement:

In addition to the sanctions, the UK has announced the allocation of £2.5 million "to supporting Belarusian human rights and civil society causes, including further funding to the International Accountability Platform Belarus - a coalition that collect, verify, and preserve evidence of gross human rights violations constituting crimes under international law allegedly committed by Belarusian authorities".

"Four years on from the brutal scenes we witnessed in Belarus, Lukashenko’s relentless crackdown on civil society has shown no signs of abating," commented UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The UK government reported that since August 2020, the Belarusian regime has detained more than 40,000 people on trumped-up political charges and opened at least 12,000 politically motivated criminal cases.

Advertisement:

"According to the Viasna Human Rights Centre, a Belarusian non-governmental organisation, 1389 political prisoners remain incarcerated in Belarus, including human rights defenders, journalists, members of the democratic opposition and trade unionists," the statement said.

The day before, the European Union also condemned the Lukashenko regime's four years of repression, recalling its complicity in Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

UKBelarusLukashenkosanctions
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
UK
Russia consolidates positions in Donetsk Oblast and advances – UK intelligence
Russia may be spying on British army bases training Ukrainian troops – UK Defence Ministry
Russia to continue its tactical advance in coming weeks – UK intelligence
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency declared in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: