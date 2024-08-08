All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

EU recalls Belarus' involvement in war in Ukraine ahead of anniversary of rigged elections

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovThursday, 8 August 2024, 18:46
EU recalls Belarus' involvement in war in Ukraine ahead of anniversary of rigged elections
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has affirmed the EU's disapproval of Alexander Lukashenko’s regime in Belarus and called for the release of all political prisoners.

Source: a statement by Borrell on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the rigged presidential election in Belarus on 9 August 2020, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The EU's top diplomat recalled the large-scale protests against election fraud in Belarus, to which the Lukashenko regime "responded with a massive campaign of violence and intimidation against its own people".

Advertisement:

"There are currently around 1,400 political prisoners in detention. These are only a fraction of the thousands of people who have been imprisoned and released for political reasons since 2020," Borrell recalled, noting that at least six political prisoners have died in Belarusian prisons.

Borrell also noted that Lukashenko's regime is an accomplice in Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, as a result of which "Belarusian sovereignty and identity are increasingly under threat".

The European Union has therefore imposed a number of sanctions against the Belarusian regime and its supporters, which have already been applied to 261 individuals and 37 legal entities.

Advertisement:

"The EU remains united in its support for the brave people of Belarus, the Belarusian democratic movement and civil society in their quest for a free, democratic, sovereign and independent Belarus as part of a peaceful Europe," Borrell stated.

After news broke of the historic prisoner swap between Russia and the West, Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya drew attention to her associates who are still behind bars in Belarus.

In early July, Belarus announced the release of several political prisoners who are seriously ill.

Support UP or become our patron!

EUBelarusUkrainewar
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
EU
European Commission speaker on events in Kursk Oblast: Ukraine has right to self-defence
MEPs want to kick Hungary out of Schengen area after Budapest eased entry for Russians
EU imposes new personal sanctions against Belarus for internal repression
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Ukraine's Armed Forces attack Russian Savasleyka air base: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: