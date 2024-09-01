All Sections
Russians tell teachers how to identify pro-Ukrainian children in temporarily occupied territories – Ukraine's National Resistance

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 04:40
The Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have held a seminar to educate local teachers how to identify children who "potentially support Ukraine", the National Resistance Center of Ukraine says.

Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine

Quote: "Cynically, the occupiers called it ‘deviant behaviour’."

Teachers were taught what to do if they found "disloyal children" and how to use them to probe the views of these children’s parents.

