Russians tell teachers how to identify pro-Ukrainian children in temporarily occupied territories – Ukraine's National Resistance
Sunday, 1 September 2024, 04:40
The Russians in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine have held a seminar to educate local teachers how to identify children who "potentially support Ukraine", the National Resistance Center of Ukraine says.
Source: National Resistance Center of Ukraine
Quote: "Cynically, the occupiers called it ‘deviant behaviour’."
Teachers were taught what to do if they found "disloyal children" and how to use them to probe the views of these children’s parents.
