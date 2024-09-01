All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Helicopter crashes at Kharkiv's Air Force University, two dead

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 September 2024, 21:05
Helicopter crashes at Kharkiv's Air Force University, two dead
A Mi-2 helicopter. Stock photo: Wikipedia

A Mi-2 helicopter has crashed during a training flight at Kharkiv National University of the Air Force of Ukraine. The two crew members were killed in the crash.

Source: Ivan Kozhedub National University of the Air Force

Quote: "A Mi-2 helicopter from the university’s training aviation brigade has crashed during a training flight. The university family has suffered an irreparable loss – the two members of the crew were killed.

Advertisement:

Investigators, specialists in the field, and experts from the Special Commission of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine are working at the scene of the accident."

Details: The university said its leadership and the command of the military unit are providing comprehensive support in conducting a detailed analysis and establishing the causes of the accident. It has also asked the public to "refrain from making assumptions and comments" until the results of the investigation are released.

Background: On 27 July 2024, a cadet at the Ivan Kozhedub National University of the Air Force died during a training flight in a K-10 Swift aircraft.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivaircraft
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Kharkiv
Russian attack on Kharkiv: prosecutor's office gives details of aftermath and missiles used – video
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Kharkiv
Doctors and emergency workers injured in repeat Russian strike on Kharkiv – photos
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: