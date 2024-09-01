Helicopter crashes at Kharkiv's Air Force University, two dead

A Mi-2 helicopter has crashed during a training flight at Kharkiv National University of the Air Force of Ukraine. The two crew members were killed in the crash.

Source: Ivan Kozhedub National University of the Air Force

Quote: "A Mi-2 helicopter from the university’s training aviation brigade has crashed during a training flight. The university family has suffered an irreparable loss – the two members of the crew were killed.

Investigators, specialists in the field, and experts from the Special Commission of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine are working at the scene of the accident."

Details: The university said its leadership and the command of the military unit are providing comprehensive support in conducting a detailed analysis and establishing the causes of the accident. It has also asked the public to "refrain from making assumptions and comments" until the results of the investigation are released.

Background: On 27 July 2024, a cadet at the Ivan Kozhedub National University of the Air Force died during a training flight in a K-10 Swift aircraft.

