All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian military aircraft have approached Latvia's border 109 times this year

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 1 September 2024, 23:02
Russian military aircraft have approached Latvia's border 109 times this year
The flag of Latvia. Stock photo: Getty Images

A total of 109 incidents of Russian military aircraft approaching the external border of Latvia's territorial waters have been recorded over the Baltic Sea this year.

Source: Latvian news agency LETA by the National Armed Forces of Latvia, as reporteed by European Pravda citing Delfi

Details: Last year, 159 cases were recorded.

Advertisement:

For example, this week, the Air Force reported that NATO patrol aircraft took off from the Lielvārde Air Base and went to identify a Russian Il-20 aircraft that regularly flies over the Baltic Sea without a transponder or flight plan.

In June, Sweden recorded a violation of its airspace by a Russian Su-24 bomber for the first time since it became a full NATO member. 

Prior to that, Finland reported a similar incident, which was also the first such case since the country joined NATO last year.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Latvia
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Latvia
Kursk operation is part of Ukraine's self-defence – Latvian foreign minister
Russia issues wanted notice for ex-Latvian deputy fighting for Ukraine
Latvia tightens border control over goods from Russia and Belarus
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: