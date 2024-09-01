Russian military aircraft have approached Latvia's border 109 times this year

A total of 109 incidents of Russian military aircraft approaching the external border of Latvia's territorial waters have been recorded over the Baltic Sea this year.

Source: Latvian news agency LETA by the National Armed Forces of Latvia, as reporteed by European Pravda citing Delfi

Details: Last year, 159 cases were recorded.

For example, this week, the Air Force reported that NATO patrol aircraft took off from the Lielvārde Air Base and went to identify a Russian Il-20 aircraft that regularly flies over the Baltic Sea without a transponder or flight plan.

In June, Sweden recorded a violation of its airspace by a Russian Su-24 bomber for the first time since it became a full NATO member.

Prior to that, Finland reported a similar incident, which was also the first such case since the country joined NATO last year.

